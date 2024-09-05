Ukrainian Moskalenko sets world record at Paralympics

Ukrainian Paralympian Nastasia Moskalenko triumphantly won a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, setting a new world record in the shot put in the F32 class. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Details

“The Ukrainian woman won a gold medal at the 2024 Games in the shot put, setting a new world record in the F32 class of 8 meters. Moskalenko's medal was the 52nd for Ukraine at this Paralympic Games,” the statement said.

This is Moskalenko's second gold medal at the Paralympic Games, as she also won the event in Tokyo 2020. Her victory in Paris was the 52nd medal for the Ukrainian national team at these Games.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian national team won gold in the swimming relay at the Paralympics.

