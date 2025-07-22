Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv region

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:47 PM • 15641 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 41264 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
July 21, 03:58 PM • 38224 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 88218 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 52469 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 82754 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 43666 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 49951 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57142 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52330 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.4m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
Ministry of Justice demands confiscation of assets of ex-MP Oliynyk: what objects are on the listJuly 21, 05:04 PM • 4066 views
The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian protest on the border between Ukraine and PolandJuly 21, 05:04 PM • 2486 views
Canada to provide $15 million for Leopard 2 tank repair for UkraineJuly 21, 05:31 PM • 2598 views
Massive Russian attack: 500 rescuers eliminated the consequences, the longest fire was extinguished in Kharkiv - for 19 hoursJuly 21, 06:25 PM • 5856 views
Russian strike on Sumy: injured, damaged buildingsJuly 21, 08:29 PM • 3852 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 68530 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 88218 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 82754 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 394262 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 314809 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Turkey
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 114006 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 208759 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 225377 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 222497 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 222469 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Flakpanzer Gepard

Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

Fighters of the Joint Forces Operation "Kharkiv" showed footage of the destruction of Russian occupiers and their equipment. Border guards eliminated an occupier with a mortar crew, and the "Sarmat" group burned a UAZ with an FPV drone.

Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Operational-Tactical Group "Kharkiv" showed footage of the destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the soldiers of the combined forces of the Iron Brigade continue to send Russians "to hell by all possible means" every day.

Today's fire chronicle is opened by fellow border guards. Their mortar crew, with an accurate shot, shortened the senseless life of a Kutsap who was running across the field to the landing.

- reads the caption to the video.

Elsewhere, drone operators of the "Sarmat" group of the "Akatsiya" self-propelled howitzer division found a UAZ ("bukhanka") vehicle in the forest and burned it with an FPV drone strike.

It burned so well that the smoke was visible for several kilometers

- noted the Ukrainian military.

In another episode, the fighters show the elimination of three occupiers in the area of one of the border villages of Kharkiv region "near the gardens", who "did not think that our mines were lurking near the beds."

Recall

In early July, a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter destroyed a Russian crossing in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region with two high-precision aerial bomb strikes. The video shows how aerial bombs hit a temporary crossing, built on the site of a destroyed road bridge, destroying an important logistics facility.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time - this time underwater.

GRU intelligence officers showed unique footage of the destruction of dugouts in the Lyman direction11.07.25, 05:36 • 3223 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9