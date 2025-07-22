Fighters of the Operational-Tactical Group "Kharkiv" showed footage of the destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment. This was reported by UNN.

Thus, the soldiers of the combined forces of the Iron Brigade continue to send Russians "to hell by all possible means" every day.

Today's fire chronicle is opened by fellow border guards. Their mortar crew, with an accurate shot, shortened the senseless life of a Kutsap who was running across the field to the landing. - reads the caption to the video.

Elsewhere, drone operators of the "Sarmat" group of the "Akatsiya" self-propelled howitzer division found a UAZ ("bukhanka") vehicle in the forest and burned it with an FPV drone strike.

It burned so well that the smoke was visible for several kilometers - noted the Ukrainian military.

In another episode, the fighters show the elimination of three occupiers in the area of one of the border villages of Kharkiv region "near the gardens", who "did not think that our mines were lurking near the beds."

In early July, a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter destroyed a Russian crossing in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region with two high-precision aerial bomb strikes. The video shows how aerial bombs hit a temporary crossing, built on the site of a destroyed road bridge, destroying an important logistics facility.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time - this time underwater.

GRU intelligence officers showed unique footage of the destruction of dugouts in the Lyman direction