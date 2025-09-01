$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
03:53 PM • 432 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 6468 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15437 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 101734 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 68602 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 122924 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 131191 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 116552 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 95969 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 36518 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
37%
742mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 96274 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 95355 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 83548 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 81249 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 73567 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 6466 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 35584 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 122913 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 131179 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 116543 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 16265 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 146372 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 276175 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 296710 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 291543 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
Mi-8
ChatGPT

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Assault groups of the "Skelya" regiment liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region. The operation lasted two weeks.

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region from Russian occupiers, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff.

"Assault groups of the 'Skelya' regiment liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region. It took two weeks to go street by street, step by step... On August 31, our flag was raised in the center of the settlement," the report says. 

Russian troops captured Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region - DeepState01.09.25, 14:56 • 1960 views

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day 190 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers also launched one missile and 67 air strikes.

UNN also reported that the Russian General Staff does not hide its goal of seizing not only the east, but also the south of Ukraine. On the map presented by Valery Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia".

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast