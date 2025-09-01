Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region from Russian occupiers, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff.

"Assault groups of the 'Skelya' regiment liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region. It took two weeks to go street by street, step by step... On August 31, our flag was raised in the center of the settlement," the report says.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day 190 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers also launched one missile and 67 air strikes.

UNN also reported that the Russian General Staff does not hide its goal of seizing not only the east, but also the south of Ukraine. On the map presented by Valery Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia".