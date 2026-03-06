Ukrainian Merkusyna wins Junior Biathlon World Championship in mass start-60

$43.810.09
01:05 PM • 1870 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 5360 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 5184 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 11908 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 13070 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 15237 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 16412 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15141 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 13658 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 20939 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Popular news
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 15079 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 17130 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 21322 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 10157 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 17000 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 1456 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 5360 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 9316 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 17272 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 40691 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Robert Fico
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 21939 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 19416 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 21637 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 42856 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 49203 views
Ukrainian Merkusyna wins Junior Biathlon World Championship in mass start-60

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

In total, Merkusyna has six medals from junior world championships (2 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze). This victory was the fourth for the Ukrainian national team at the current tournament.

Ukrainian Merkusyna wins Junior Biathlon World Championship in mass start-60

Ukrainian biathlete Oleksandra Merkushyna won a gold medal in the mass start-60 race at the Junior World Championships, which is currently taking place in Arber, Germany. This is Merkushyna's second award at this year's tournament: earlier, the athlete won "silver" in the individual race, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

Details

After the second shooting, Merkushyna took the lead and finished first, ahead of her closest rival from Latvia by almost 20 seconds. Although the Ukrainian missed three shots at the firing lines, she showed the highest rate of fire among the participants and the third-best speed on the distance.

Add

This is Oleksandra's second medal at this year's championship: earlier, she won "silver" in the individual race. In addition, the victory in the mass start-60 became her third in a row at junior world championships in this discipline — after "gold" in 2024 and "bronze" in 2025.

In total, Merkushyna has six medals at junior world championships in her career (2 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze). For the Ukrainian national team, this victory was the fourth at the current tournament (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze), and the team currently ranks fourth in the medal standings.

Ukraine opens medal count at Euro 2026: Merkusyna wins biathlon gold28.01.26, 19:15 • 3963 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Gold
Latvia
Germany
Ukraine