Ukrainian Merkusyna wins Junior Biathlon World Championship in mass start-60

Ukrainian biathlete Oleksandra Merkushyna won a gold medal in the mass start-60 race at the Junior World Championships, which is currently taking place in Arber, Germany. This is Merkushyna's second award at this year's tournament: earlier, the athlete won "silver" in the individual race, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

After the second shooting, Merkushyna took the lead and finished first, ahead of her closest rival from Latvia by almost 20 seconds. Although the Ukrainian missed three shots at the firing lines, she showed the highest rate of fire among the participants and the third-best speed on the distance.

This is Oleksandra's second medal at this year's championship: earlier, she won "silver" in the individual race. In addition, the victory in the mass start-60 became her third in a row at junior world championships in this discipline — after "gold" in 2024 and "bronze" in 2025.

In total, Merkushyna has six medals at junior world championships in her career (2 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze). For the Ukrainian national team, this victory was the fourth at the current tournament (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze), and the team currently ranks fourth in the medal standings.

