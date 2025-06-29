$41.590.00
Ukrainian Mahuchikh won "gold" at the European Championship, clearing 2.00 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine won the high jump competition at the European Team Championships in Madrid with a result of 2.00 meters. The Ukrainian national team is in 14th place, fighting to retain its place in the first division.

Ukrainian Mahuchikh won "gold" at the European Championship, clearing 2.00 meters

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the women's high jump competition at the European Athletics Team Championships, which is taking place in Madrid, Spain. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The 23-year-old native of Dnipro won with a result of 2.00 meters. Mahuchikh also tried to clear 2.03 meters, but all three attempts were unsuccessful.

Second place was taken by Belarusian jumper Maria Zhodzik (1.97 meters), who now competes under the Polish flag; third was German Imke Onnen (1.94 meters).

Context

The European Team Championships are taking place in Madrid and will conclude on Sunday, June 29. The tournament started on Thursday, June 26.

The Ukrainian national team currently holds 14th place and continues to fight for survival in the first division. The gap to 13th-placed Hungary is currently 12.5 points; this is the position that allows them to remain in the elite.

Recall

Earlier in June, Yaroslava Mahuchikh took second place in the high jump at the Diamond League stage in Paris, clearing 1.97 m. Nicola Olyslagers from Australia won with a result of 2.00 m.

Triumphant Leap: Mahuchikh Triumphs in Japan, Claiming Another "Gold" 18.05.25, 10:23 • 4008 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsNews of the World
