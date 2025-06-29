Ukrainian Mahuchikh won "gold" at the European Championship, clearing 2.00 meters

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the women's high jump competition at the European Athletics Team Championships, which is taking place in Madrid, Spain. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The 23-year-old native of Dnipro won with a result of 2.00 meters. Mahuchikh also tried to clear 2.03 meters, but all three attempts were unsuccessful.

Second place was taken by Belarusian jumper Maria Zhodzik (1.97 meters), who now competes under the Polish flag; third was German Imke Onnen (1.94 meters).

Context

The European Team Championships are taking place in Madrid and will conclude on Sunday, June 29. The tournament started on Thursday, June 26.

The Ukrainian national team currently holds 14th place and continues to fight for survival in the first division. The gap to 13th-placed Hungary is currently 12.5 points; this is the position that allows them to remain in the elite.

Recall

Earlier in June, Yaroslava Mahuchikh took second place in the high jump at the Diamond League stage in Paris, clearing 1.97 m. Nicola Olyslagers from Australia won with a result of 2.00 m.

