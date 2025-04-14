Ukrainian long-range weapons, in which Lithuania invested, are already working at the front - Minister

Long-range weapons, for which Lithuania allocated funds, are already being used effectively at the front, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Facebook on Monday, UNN writes.

Lithuania is strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities. 10 million euros is the amount that the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania has allocated for the production of modern Ukrainian long-range weapons. This weapon is already working effectively at the front - increasing our range, accuracy and power - Umerov wrote.

According to him, this is the result of the first tranche under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2024.

"Together with Lithuanian partners, we are working on the next stage - another 10 million euros of aid, which will allow us to expand production and further strengthen our long-range capabilities," the minister said.

"This is a strategic investment in the strength of Ukraine, our independence and the security of all of Europe. I am sincerely grateful to the government and people of Lithuania for their strong support, strategic vision and real contribution to our victory," Umerov said.

Addition

Last year, Ukraine and Lithuania, which promised 10 million euros for the Ukrainian Palianytsia missile drone, signed a memorandum on financing the production of Ukrainian long-range drones.