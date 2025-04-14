$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3652 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21540 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17603 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22627 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31704 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65681 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61286 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34167 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59717 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107084 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainian long-range weapons, in which Lithuania invested, are already working at the front - Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3462 views

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania has allocated 10 million euros for the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons. This weapon is already being used effectively at the front.

Ukrainian long-range weapons, in which Lithuania invested, are already working at the front - Minister

Long-range weapons, for which Lithuania allocated funds, are already being used effectively at the front, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Facebook on Monday, UNN writes.

Lithuania is strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities. 10 million euros is the amount that the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania has allocated for the production of modern Ukrainian long-range weapons. This weapon is already working effectively at the front - increasing our range, accuracy and power

- Umerov wrote.

According to him, this is the result of the first tranche under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2024.

"Together with Lithuanian partners, we are working on the next stage - another 10 million euros of aid, which will allow us to expand production and further strengthen our long-range capabilities," the minister said.

"This is a strategic investment in the strength of Ukraine, our independence and the security of all of Europe. I am sincerely grateful to the government and people of Lithuania for their strong support, strategic vision and real contribution to our victory," Umerov said.

Addition

Last year, Ukraine and Lithuania, which promised 10 million euros for the Ukrainian Palianytsia missile drone, signed a memorandum on financing the production of Ukrainian long-range drones.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Lithuania
Ukraine
