Ukrainian juniors win three gold medals at the World Underwater Sports Championship

Three gold medals on the first day of competition – this is how the Ukrainian junior national team started its performance at the World Underwater Sports Championship (finswimming, pool) in the city of Chios (Greece). This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Gold" was won by:

Yelyzaveta Hrechykina (50 m immersion – 16.63);

Veronika Vorobyova (1500 m finswimming, Ukrainian junior record – 13:27.93);

Anna Yakovleva, Veronika Vorobyova, Maya Horenok, Yelyzaveta Hrechykina (4x100 relay, Ukrainian junior record – 2:41.61).

The competition will last until June 24.

Recall

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Sports Committee of Ukraine, and the Underwater Sports Federation called for the exclusion of Russian "neutral" athletes Kateryna Mikhailushkina and Oleksiy Fedkin from participating in the XII World Games in Chengdu, China. It was established that the mentioned athletes and their coach are members of the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.

