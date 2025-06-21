$41.690.00
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 49702 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 86906 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 173798 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 156682 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 87396 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94659 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87689 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69797 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Ukrainian juniors win three gold medals at the World Underwater Sports Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 674 views

Ukraine's junior national team won three gold medals on the first day of the Underwater Sports World Championship held in the Greek city of Chios. Yelyzaveta Hrechykihina, Veronika Vorobyova, and the 4x100 relay team became champions.

Ukrainian juniors win three gold medals at the World Underwater Sports Championship

Three gold medals on the first day of competition – this is how the Ukrainian junior national team started its performance at the World Underwater Sports Championship (finswimming, pool) in the city of Chios (Greece). This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Gold" was won by:

  • Yelyzaveta Hrechykina (50 m immersion – 16.63);
    • Veronika Vorobyova (1500 m finswimming, Ukrainian junior record – 13:27.93);
      • Anna Yakovleva, Veronika Vorobyova, Maya Horenok, Yelyzaveta Hrechykina (4x100 relay, Ukrainian junior record – 2:41.61).

        The competition will last until June 24.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Sports Committee of Ukraine, and the Underwater Sports Federation called for the exclusion of Russian "neutral" athletes Kateryna Mikhailushkina and Oleksiy Fedkin from participating in the XII World Games in Chengdu, China. It was established that the mentioned athletes and their coach are members of the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        Sports
        Greece
        Ukraine
