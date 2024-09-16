Ukrainian judokas win gold and bronze at the Grand Prix in Croatia

Ukrainian judokas distinguished themselves at the Grand Prix tournament in Croatia. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the international Grand Prix tournament in Zagreb, Anton Savitsky became the champion in the 100 kg weight category, defeating the British Reese Thomson in the final at the Vasa-ari. This is his first gold medal at a World Tour tournament.

In turn, Zaur Dunyamaliyev also won a bronze medal in the 100 kg weight class. In the third-place final, losing to Simeon Katarina from the Netherlands with a Waza-ari, he managed to turn the tide and won bronze for the first time at IJF World Tour tournaments.

