Ukrainian rowers win bronze at the World Beach Sprint Championships

Ukrainian rowers won bronze at the World Beach Sprint Championships in Genoa. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian athletes Lyubov Sudarenkova and Yevhenia Ilienko won bronze medals at the World Beach Sprint Championships, which ended in Genoa, Italy.

In the CJW2x boat class, our double sculls took third place, beating their rivals from Peru in the final and winning bronze at the 2024 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals.

