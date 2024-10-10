Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna dies in Russian custody - MP

Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna died in custody in Russia. The occupiers said that it happened during the transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. This was reported by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Vladimir, the father of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina, received a message about his daughter's death. According to official information from the Russian authorities, it happened during the transfer from Taganrog to Moscow," Yurchyshyn said.

The MP said he had talked to the journalist's father.

"In addition to expressing his condolences, he promised that we would do everything possible to ensure that the murderers of his daughter are punished," Yurchyshyn added.

He recalled that the talented journalist was taken hostage by Russians in August 2023.

Yurchyshyn later deleted his post about Roschyna's death. Later, another post appeared that the information should be verified.

However, this post was also deleted.