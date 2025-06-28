Ukrainian hammer thrower Kokhan won gold at the European Championship with a record

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 25363 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 74688 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 101820 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 65314 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 175228 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 53445 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 67004 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55875 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 52093 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 219462 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
94%
744mm
Popular news
Ecuador's most dangerous fugitive arrested in an underground bunker – betrayed by his daughterJune 27, 10:26 PM • 5308 views
Germany raises minimum wage, moving to second place in the EUJune 28, 12:50 AM • 6614 views
Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences01:28 AM • 11503 views
Senate Fails to Limit Trump's Use of Military Against Iran01:45 AM • 3034 views
Partisans sabotaged the railway near Yasynuvata in Donetsk region - ATESH03:51 AM • 3836 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 101820 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 118052 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 175228 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 121960 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 219462 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 26107 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 32404 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 118052 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 65835 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 108487 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Ukrainian hammer thrower Kokhan won gold at the European Championship with a record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan won gold at the European Team Championship in Madrid, setting a personal record in hammer throwing of 81.66 m. This result brought Ukraine maximum team points and placed him fourth among Ukrainian hammer throwers of all time.

Ukrainian hammer thrower Kokhan won gold at the European Championship with a record

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan won gold at the European Team Championships in Madrid and became the fourth among Ukrainian hammer throwers in history, the Ukrainian Athletics Federation reported, writes UNN.

In his fourth attempt, Mykhailo Kokhan set a personal record of 81.66 m and took first place in the hammer throw. This result brought Ukraine maximum team points and tournament gold.

- reported the UAF.

Details

Despite the intense heat, the competition began with a throw over 80 meters by one of Kokhan's main rivals, Hungarian Bence Halasz (80.18 m). Kokhan showed his best in the fourth attempt, when he sent the hammer to a personal record of 81.66 m. The Hungarian immediately improved, but he still failed to defeat the Ukrainian - 80.63 m and third place. German Merlin Hummel took second place in the fifth attempt with a personal record of 81.27 m.

With this result, Mykhailo Kokhan not only won in Madrid but also moved to fourth position in the history of Ukraine. Only world record holder Yuriy Sedykh, Yuriy Tamm, and Andriy Skvaruk threw further than him. Moreover, the first two of them showed their best results back in Soviet times, and Skvaruk set his personal record in 1994.

Kokhan wins silver at Diamond League stage in hammer throw12.06.25, 12:12 • 2146 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Madrid
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9