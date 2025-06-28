Ukrainian hammer thrower Kokhan won gold at the European Championship with a record

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan won gold at the European Team Championships in Madrid and became the fourth among Ukrainian hammer throwers in history, the Ukrainian Athletics Federation reported, writes UNN.

In his fourth attempt, Mykhailo Kokhan set a personal record of 81.66 m and took first place in the hammer throw. This result brought Ukraine maximum team points and tournament gold. - reported the UAF.

Details

Despite the intense heat, the competition began with a throw over 80 meters by one of Kokhan's main rivals, Hungarian Bence Halasz (80.18 m). Kokhan showed his best in the fourth attempt, when he sent the hammer to a personal record of 81.66 m. The Hungarian immediately improved, but he still failed to defeat the Ukrainian - 80.63 m and third place. German Merlin Hummel took second place in the fifth attempt with a personal record of 81.27 m.

With this result, Mykhailo Kokhan not only won in Madrid but also moved to fourth position in the history of Ukraine. Only world record holder Yuriy Sedykh, Yuriy Tamm, and Andriy Skvaruk threw further than him. Moreover, the first two of them showed their best results back in Soviet times, and Skvaruk set his personal record in 1994.

