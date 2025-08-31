Ukrainian government increases compensation for victims of industrial accidents

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 10640 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 28165 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 58231 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 73504 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 92504 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 246764 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 105342 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83648 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97805 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 310986 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy: gunman fired 4 shots to the chestAugust 30, 12:27 PM • 10764 views
In 2014, Parubiy was put on a hit list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council - MP VelychkovychAugust 30, 12:58 PM • 6630 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sourcesAugust 30, 01:31 PM • 14411 views
Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on TelegramVideoAugust 30, 03:06 PM • 5512 views
Murder of MP Parubiy: shot with a short-barreled firearmAugust 30, 03:19 PM • 5248 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 86111 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 214452 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 218538 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 310986 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 260929 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Groysman
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 102977 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 235556 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 259112 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 256386 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 236758 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Ukrainian government increases compensation for victims of industrial accidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased monthly monetary compensation for individuals who suffered industrial accidents and require constant care, as well as medical devices or medications. The payment amounts have been increased from 800 to 4000 hryvnias depending on needs.

Ukrainian government increases compensation for victims of industrial accidents

The Government of Ukraine has increased the amount of monthly monetary compensation for people who suffered injuries at work and require constant care, as well as those who have a constant need for sanitary and hygienic products, care products, and simultaneously require medical devices or medicines on an ongoing basis. The relevant resolution was developed by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that until today, some victims, especially those with severe injuries, faced significant expenses for purchasing necessary medical devices and medicines. This often became an unbearable financial problem for the family.

From now on, depending on the need, these people will be able to additionally receive:

  • UAH 4,000 — if special medical care and simultaneously medicines or medical devices are needed;
    • UAH 2,000 — in case of need for constant external care and simultaneously medical provision;
      • UAH 1,333 — if household care and medical devices are needed;
        • UAH 800 — if sanitary and hygienic products and medicines or medical devices are constantly needed.

          Please note that those victims who are already receiving payments for care and in-kind assistance do not need to reapply. Social workers will visit them at their place of residence or stay in the near future, conduct an additional needs assessment, and transfer the necessary information to the Pension Fund. And the PFU, in turn, will accrue additional payments

          - the agency's post states.

          The ministry also reminded that to receive in-kind assistance, the victim has the right to independently contact the territorial body of the Pension Fund.

          Recall

          The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended payments to internally displaced persons for another 6 months for vulnerable categories. The changes concern the issuance of certificates, payments to orphans, and requirements for staying abroad.

          Payments under the "Schoolchild's Package" program have started: the Ministry of Social Policy reminded who and how can use the program29.08.25, 23:02 • 4812 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          SocietyHealth
          Pension Fund of Ukraine
          Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
          Ukraine