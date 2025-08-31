Ukrainian government increases compensation for victims of industrial accidents

The Government of Ukraine has increased the amount of monthly monetary compensation for people who suffered injuries at work and require constant care, as well as those who have a constant need for sanitary and hygienic products, care products, and simultaneously require medical devices or medicines on an ongoing basis. The relevant resolution was developed by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that until today, some victims, especially those with severe injuries, faced significant expenses for purchasing necessary medical devices and medicines. This often became an unbearable financial problem for the family.

From now on, depending on the need, these people will be able to additionally receive:

UAH 4,000 — if special medical care and simultaneously medicines or medical devices are needed;

UAH 2,000 — in case of need for constant external care and simultaneously medical provision;

UAH 1,333 — if household care and medical devices are needed;

UAH 800 — if sanitary and hygienic products and medicines or medical devices are constantly needed.

Please note that those victims who are already receiving payments for care and in-kind assistance do not need to reapply. Social workers will visit them at their place of residence or stay in the near future, conduct an additional needs assessment, and transfer the necessary information to the Pension Fund. And the PFU, in turn, will accrue additional payments - the agency's post states.

The ministry also reminded that to receive in-kind assistance, the victim has the right to independently contact the territorial body of the Pension Fund.

Recall

