Ukrainian FPV drone from F-Drones selected by the Pentagon to arm the US Army, according to The New York Times

04:05 PM • 1542 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
03:30 PM • 5070 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
03:26 PM • 9368 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM • 7192 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 9036 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
01:11 PM • 10826 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
11:13 AM • 20111 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM • 38622 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
March 12, 07:14 AM • 48347 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
March 11, 07:47 PM • 57909 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 42302 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 40849 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 35765 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 19076 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 28999 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
03:26 PM • 9364 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 10013 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 10065 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 35810 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 40893 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 4160 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 4376 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 19111 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 45347 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 33754 views
Ukrainian FPV drone from F-Drones selected by the Pentagon to arm the US Army, according to The New York Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

UDD Tech Corp has been selected by the Pentagon to supply attack UAVs. Ukrainian F10 quadcopters are manufactured without Chinese components.

Ukrainian FPV drone from F-Drones selected by the Pentagon to arm the US Army, according to The New York Times

Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corporation has been selected to participate in a competition for contracts under the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program, under which the United States plans to purchase thousands of inexpensive strike drones. This is stated in an article in The New York Times entitled "Ukraine Reaches a Milestone: Making ‘China-Free’ Drones", UNN reports.

According to The New York Times, Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corporation submitted a Ukrainian-made drone from the F-Drones brand to the competition. 

According to the publication, F-Drones manufactures FPV-type attack quadcopters, "the very drones that were used more often than other drones to destroy Russian heavy equipment. It is claimed that F-Drones manufactures most of the components itself, with the rest being supplied mainly by European companies. 

The company began manufacturing drones in 2023. Initially, all of its components were of Chinese origin. However, within a year, the company managed to localize the production of carbon frames and antennas. By 2025, it had expanded its production and began manufacturing flight controllers, speed controllers, radio modems, and video transmission systems. Subsequently, the company gained access to camera production technologies, which it plans to manufacture in Europe. Currently, cameras are purchased from another Ukrainian company that imports components from Europe," the article states.

According to our editorial sources in the Ukrainian defense tech industry, F-Drones is one of the largest Ukrainian manufacturers of FPV drones. The company is known for its F7 and F10 UAVs and LITAVR interceptors. According to our editorial team, the F10 quadcopter is planned to be supplied to the US Army. 

At the end of 2025, the F7 drone was recognized as the most effective weapon on the front lines. This is evidenced by data from the state program "Army of Drones. Bonus." In particular, this UAV from F-Drones took first place in the ranking for the number of heavy equipment strikes and was also recognized as one of the best weapons in the categories "most light equipment strikes," "most enemy personnel strikes," "most FPV hits," and "most effective weapon in drone warfare."

Earlier, it was reported that, based on the results of the Drone Dominance Program competition, the Ukrainian company UDD (Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corp) was included in the list of 11 companies selected for further orders for the US Army.

Lilia Podolyak

