Ukrainian FPV drone from F-Drones selected by the Pentagon to arm the US Army, according to The New York Times

Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corporation has been selected to participate in a competition for contracts under the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program, under which the United States plans to purchase thousands of inexpensive strike drones. This is stated in an article in The New York Times entitled "Ukraine Reaches a Milestone: Making ‘China-Free’ Drones", UNN reports.

According to The New York Times, Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corporation submitted a Ukrainian-made drone from the F-Drones brand to the competition.

According to the publication, F-Drones manufactures FPV-type attack quadcopters, "the very drones that were used more often than other drones to destroy Russian heavy equipment. It is claimed that F-Drones manufactures most of the components itself, with the rest being supplied mainly by European companies.

The company began manufacturing drones in 2023. Initially, all of its components were of Chinese origin. However, within a year, the company managed to localize the production of carbon frames and antennas. By 2025, it had expanded its production and began manufacturing flight controllers, speed controllers, radio modems, and video transmission systems. Subsequently, the company gained access to camera production technologies, which it plans to manufacture in Europe. Currently, cameras are purchased from another Ukrainian company that imports components from Europe," the article states.

According to our editorial sources in the Ukrainian defense tech industry, F-Drones is one of the largest Ukrainian manufacturers of FPV drones. The company is known for its F7 and F10 UAVs and LITAVR interceptors. According to our editorial team, the F10 quadcopter is planned to be supplied to the US Army.

At the end of 2025, the F7 drone was recognized as the most effective weapon on the front lines. This is evidenced by data from the state program "Army of Drones. Bonus." In particular, this UAV from F-Drones took first place in the ranking for the number of heavy equipment strikes and was also recognized as one of the best weapons in the categories "most light equipment strikes," "most enemy personnel strikes," "most FPV hits," and "most effective weapon in drone warfare."

Earlier, it was reported that, based on the results of the Drone Dominance Program competition, the Ukrainian company UDD (Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corp) was included in the list of 11 companies selected for further orders for the US Army.