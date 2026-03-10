The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the Hungarian Parliament's adoption of a Resolution on refusing to support Ukraine's accession to the EU and against further military financing of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

The ministry also commented on the government decree and law in the so-called "collectors' case."

None of these steps come as a surprise to the Ukrainian side: such shameful positions of the Hungarian authorities have long been known. We believe that the vote on refusing to support Ukraine's accession to the EU sends a signal primarily to the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine. Viktor Orban is effectively "closing" the doors to the EU right in their faces. - emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Hungarian authorities "continue to play the role of a Trojan horse in the EU, trying to block financial and military support in countering Russian aggression, as well as Ukraine's progress towards the EU."

Such steps are aimed at holding the European Union hostage. They are in unison with Russia's policy towards the EU, aimed at weakening and splitting a united Europe. The Hungarian parliament certainly drew applause today - in Moscow. - the Ukrainian agency is convinced.

It is noted that the resolution does not change EU rules and has no legal force in the context of Ukraine's European integration process, and is only a political step in the context of the election campaign.

Similar political steps are the adoption of a government decree and a corresponding "law" designed to "legalize" the theft of funds from the state Oschadbank of Ukraine. We emphasize the nullity of these decisions; we remind of the Ukrainian side's demand to immediately return the stolen funds and its intention to seek justice using all national and international legal instruments. - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

The Hungarian Parliament adopted a resolution rejecting support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union and further military assistance to Kyiv. The majority of deputies supported the relevant decision.