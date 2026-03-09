$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM • 4866 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 12200 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 4402 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21858 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 23018 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 43186 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 63202 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 101411 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55246 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46968 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Financial Times

Ukrainian fled to Romania in a small plane - he faces two criminal cases at once

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

A 31-year-old man illegally entered Romania in a small plane without documents. He faces charges for illegal border crossing and piloting without a license.

Ukrainian fled to Romania in a small plane - he faces two criminal cases at once

A Ukrainian man fled to Romania in a small plane. The "fugitive" faces two criminal cases at once. Digi24 writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on Sunday, a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen illegally flew to Romania in a small plane. Border guards from the area, as well as police crews, arrived at the scene where the aircraft was found.

"The man was taken to the headquarters of the Vicovu de Sus border sector for further investigation. A criminal case was initiated for illegal crossing of the state border, as well as piloting an aircraft by a person who does not have the necessary certification documents," the publication notes.

Recall

Ukraine managed to secure the release of seven citizens who were held in Budapest. They are now safe and have crossed the Ukrainian border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Budapest
Ukraine