Ukrainian fled to Romania in a small plane - he faces two criminal cases at once

A Ukrainian man fled to Romania in a small plane. The "fugitive" faces two criminal cases at once. Digi24 writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on Sunday, a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen illegally flew to Romania in a small plane. Border guards from the area, as well as police crews, arrived at the scene where the aircraft was found.

"The man was taken to the headquarters of the Vicovu de Sus border sector for further investigation. A criminal case was initiated for illegal crossing of the state border, as well as piloting an aircraft by a person who does not have the necessary certification documents," the publication notes.

Recall

Ukraine managed to secure the release of seven citizens who were held in Budapest. They are now safe and have crossed the Ukrainian border.