Ukrainian fiber-optic controlled drones already hitting targets 40+ km away - Fedorov

Ukraine has reached a new level in the development of military technologies - fiber-optic controlled drones now hit targets at a distance of over 40 km even in conditions of severe electronic warfare. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, three months ago, tests of fiber-optic drones with a range of up to 20 km were conducted.

Today, these are solutions capable of hitting enemy targets at a distance of more than 40 km. This is the result of systematic work: feedback from the military, unique technological solutions from developers, coordination and support from Brave1 - wrote the official.

He emphasized that fiber-optic FPV drones provide an advantage where conventional solutions no longer work: in conditions of electronic warfare, they remain connected, because the signal is transmitted via a cable that cannot be jammed or intercepted.

"This means stable control, clear video, and precise strikes against the enemy. Strikes at a depth of 40+ km are becoming the new norm for fiber-optic drones. We are developing a technology that accurately and flawlessly destroys the enemy," Fedorov added.

Recall

According to The Telegraph, the Ukrainian electronic warfare system Lima shows better results than Russian and Western counterparts in intercepting guided aerial bombs used by Russia.

Ukraine maintains and increases its technological advantage at the front - Fedorov