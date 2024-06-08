Ukrainian drones probably attacked Dagestan for the first time - rossmi

Drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Dagestan for the first time, reports UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Mash.

Details

"Previously, one UAV fell near an oil field in the Nogai District of the Republic after it was hit by a machine gun," the report says.

In addition, Mash released a video and noted that the footage shows the flight of a Ukrainian drone a minute before the crash.

"Previously, this is Mugin-5 Pro. It is 3.5 meters long and has a wingspan of 5 meters. Such a UAV accelerates to 150 km/h, can fly from launch to arrival point for seven hours," the report says.

Subsequently, a message appeared in the Telegram channel that the Dagestan authorities allegedly did not confirm the information about the attack of Ukrainian drones.

There was no drone attack on Dagestan on the side of Ukraine.