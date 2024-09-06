Ukrainian Dementiev wins gold at Paralympics 2024 in cycling

For the first time in 12 years, Ukrainian Yegor Dementiev became the champion of the 2024 Paralympics in the road group race among athletes of classes C4-5, according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

At the finish line, Dementiev beat Frenchmen Kevin le Canff and Gatien le Rousseau, as well as Dutchman Marten van de Pol, with whom he rode in the group of leaders throughout the race. le Canff, a silver medalist at the 2024 Paralympics, was outpaced by the Ukrainian by a full bike body.

This is Dementiev's fourth gold medal at the Paralympic Games, and the first time in 12 years that he has won a group race at the Games.