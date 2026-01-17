Ukrainian delegation must convey all real information about Russian strikes to the American side - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in the United States, and its main task is to convey to the American side all real information about the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian strikes that undermine the diplomatic process. The guarantor announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the Ukrainian delegation is already in the United States of America: Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia. Closer to evening Kyiv time, I expect the first reports on the meetings. - the message says.

Zelenskyy noted that the main task for the Ukrainian delegation is to provide all real information about what is happening, about the consequences of Russian strikes: including the consequence of this terror is the discrediting of the diplomatic process, people are losing faith in diplomacy, and Russian strikes constantly worsen even those small opportunities for dialogue that existed. The American side must understand this. Progress is also needed on the documents that were being prepared.

Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace, and it is now up to our partners whether diplomacy will develop. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! - the President stated.

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, and David Arakhamia arrived in the United States to discuss the details of a peace agreement. A meeting with Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll is planned.