Ukrainian children abroad gained new educational opportunities: the Ministry of Education and Science approved changes

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved changes to the Standard Educational Program, which provides for the study of the Ukrainian studies component for children living abroad and attending local schools. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

Ukrainian children abroad will now be able to study not only subjects of the Ukrainian studies component, but also other academic disciplines.

The changes made to the program will give students the opportunity, in addition to the compulsory subjects of the Ukrainian studies component, to choose additional disciplines according to their own educational needs — for example, to prepare for the NMT. These can be mathematics, physics, English, or other subjects - noted the ministry.

In addition, the Standard Educational Program includes the following components:

a list of subjects and integrated courses of the curriculum of typical educational programs of Ukraine, the study of which is not provided for by the curricula of foreign educational institutions;

recommended distribution of the number of study hours per week for studying curriculum subjects;

requirements for persons who can obtain education in accordance with this program;

recommended forms of organizing the educational process;

description of assessment tools.

You can learn more about the Ukrainian studies component program, as well as apply, by following the link.

Recall

From August 8, 2025, in Ukraine, applications for master's degrees based on bachelor's, specialist's, or master's diplomas are open. Applicants can submit up to 15 applications, 5 of which are for state-funded places, until August 25.