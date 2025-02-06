Ukrainian bonds rise as expectations for peace plan grow - Bloomberg

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 16655 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63223 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102224 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105618 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102216 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129339 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103532 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106272 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102742 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89315 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111864 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 16655 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129339 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162371 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152497 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4332 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106284 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138429 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140208 views
Ukrainian bonds rise as expectations for peace plan grow - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28530 views

Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds have surged to new highs amid expectations of a plan to end the war. The 2034 bonds exceeded 60 cents on the dollar, bringing the total yield this year to 7.8%.

Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds have been rising for a fifth day, hitting new highs "amid expectations that details of a deal to end the war will emerge next week," Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The country's debt has risen in value across all maturities, with the 2034 bonds surpassing 60 cents on the dollar, the strongest since their issuance last year. Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds have returned 7.8% overall this year, regularly ranking among the best-performing securities in emerging markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"U.S. allies expect President Donald Trump's administration to unveil a long-awaited plan to end Russia's war with Ukraine at a conference in Germany next week," Bloomberg reported earlier. 

"I think the market will continue to be positive right up until the actual meeting between Trump and Putin," said Timothy Ash, senior emerging market sovereign investment strategist at RBC BlueBay Asset Management.

Ukrainian bonds reportedly returned about 60% last year, as fund managers increased their positions, betting on moves to speed up the end of the war. Trump's envoy, meanwhile, said he would not present the plan publicly in Munich, as the president should do so.

A viable peace would provide "great growth," though there is still a risk of a bad deal "where security is not guaranteed," with grim consequences for Ukraine and Europe, Bluebay's Ash added.

Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of expected GDP in 2024 - Ministry of Finance06.02.25, 12:55 • 25225 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy

