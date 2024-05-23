Ukrainian Armed Forces incurred 28 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: fighting continues in Krynok area near Klishchiyivka - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53312 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102252 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145417 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149891 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245974 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164622 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148202 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223402 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111924 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45614 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57762 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96109 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36441 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209715 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235603 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222552 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53312 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29851 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36472 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112950 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces incurred 28 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: fighting continues in Krynok area near Klishchiyivka - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces incurred 28 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: fighting continues in Krynok area near Klishchiyivka - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72673 views

Since the beginning of the day, 28 combat engagements were registered on the frontline, with fighting continuing, in particular, in the vicinity of Krynok, Kharkiv region, and near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

As of 10 am, 28 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted five air strikes - dropped 13 UAVs, used 33 kamikaze drones and fired 569 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN

Details 

As noted, the enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. The defense forces are resolutely restraining the enemy offensive and responding firmly to any activity of the occupiers.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack in the Murom-Starytsia area . Ukrainian units are making every effort to strengthen their defensive lines, the General Staff said. 

According to the updated information, the enemy lost over 180 personnel and 54 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kharkiv sector yesterday, including two artillery systems destroyed and five damaged, 14 UAVs and 11 enemy vehicles destroyed, 17 damaged, one tank and one air defense system damaged, three pieces of special equipment destroyed and one ammunition depot destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector , four attempts by militants to advance in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Hrekivka took place since the beginning of the day - one attack was repelled, and three firefights are still ongoing. 

The situation is under control. Our defenders are taking measures to strengthen the positions of the front line of defense, in some areas they are taking actions to improve the tactical situation

- reads the General Staff report.

As noted, the occupants lost more than 100 people in this area yesterday, our military damaged a Russian tank, destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles and two cars.

In the Liman sector , Ukrainian defenders repel an attack near the village of Terny. 

In the Kramatorsk sector , a battle continues near Klishchiyivka. The situation is under control, the General Staff assured. 

In the Pokrovsk sector since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break through the defense of our troops four times. “Two attacks were repelled. Fighting continues in the area of Sokol. The situation is under control,” the statement reads. 

According to updated data, enemy losses yesterday amounted to more than 100 Russian occupants and a Su-25 attack aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector, two combat engagements continue in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Vodiane.

In the Vremivsk sector , an attack near Staromayorske was successfully repelled

In the Prydniprovsky sector, two attempts by the occupants to force our troops out of their positions near Krynky have taken place since the beginning of the day . “One attack was repelled. The battle continues,” the General Staff said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising