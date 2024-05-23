Ukrainian Armed Forces incurred 28 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: fighting continues in Krynok area near Klishchiyivka - General Staff

As of 10 am, 28 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted five air strikes - dropped 13 UAVs, used 33 kamikaze drones and fired 569 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As noted, the enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. The defense forces are resolutely restraining the enemy offensive and responding firmly to any activity of the occupiers.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack in the Murom-Starytsia area . Ukrainian units are making every effort to strengthen their defensive lines, the General Staff said.

According to the updated information, the enemy lost over 180 personnel and 54 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kharkiv sector yesterday, including two artillery systems destroyed and five damaged, 14 UAVs and 11 enemy vehicles destroyed, 17 damaged, one tank and one air defense system damaged, three pieces of special equipment destroyed and one ammunition depot destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector , four attempts by militants to advance in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Hrekivka took place since the beginning of the day - one attack was repelled, and three firefights are still ongoing.

The situation is under control. Our defenders are taking measures to strengthen the positions of the front line of defense, in some areas they are taking actions to improve the tactical situation - reads the General Staff report.

As noted, the occupants lost more than 100 people in this area yesterday, our military damaged a Russian tank, destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles and two cars.

In the Liman sector , Ukrainian defenders repel an attack near the village of Terny.

In the Kramatorsk sector , a battle continues near Klishchiyivka. The situation is under control, the General Staff assured.

In the Pokrovsk sector since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break through the defense of our troops four times. “Two attacks were repelled. Fighting continues in the area of Sokol. The situation is under control,” the statement reads.

According to updated data, enemy losses yesterday amounted to more than 100 Russian occupants and a Su-25 attack aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector, two combat engagements continue in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Vodiane.

In the Vremivsk sector , an attack near Staromayorske was successfully repelled.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, two attempts by the occupants to force our troops out of their positions near Krynky have taken place since the beginning of the day . “One attack was repelled. The battle continues,” the General Staff said.