Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack on Russian oil pumping station: Kazakhstan seeks talks with Kyiv

Kazakhstan is calling on Ukraine to negotiate over the attack by Ukrainian UAVs on the Russian Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, which has reduced oil pumping from that country by almost a third. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aybek Smadyarov, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which transports about 80% of Kazakhstan's oil production, has been shut down. It transports "black gold" from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea tanker terminal near the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

This is a very important issue for the economy of Kazakhstan, and we will certainly discuss this situation with our Ukrainian partners through diplomatic channels - said a representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Context

The Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Russia was severely damaged by Ukrainian UAVs . Transneft stated that the consequences of the attack will be repaired within a month and a half to two months, which may lead to a 30% reduction in oil pumping from Kazakhstan.

The day before , Brent crude oil prices rose after Russia cut supplies from Kazakhstan due to a drone attack on an oil pumping station.