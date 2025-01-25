Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1650 occupants within a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the invaders lost 1650 soldiers, 7 tanks and 37 armored vehicles. Total enemy losses in manpower since the beginning of the war have reached 828,470.
Terrorists have lost 1650 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/25/25:
- Personnel: 828 470 (+1650).
- Tanks: 9859 (+7).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20545 (+37).
- Artillery systems: 22309 (+14).
- RSVP: 1263.
- Air defense means: 1050.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23213 (+51).
- Cruise missiles: 3053 (+2).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35071 (+79).
- Special equipment: 3715.
General Staff: more than half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector23.01.25, 08:31 • 103294 views