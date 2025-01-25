Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1650 occupants within a day - General Staff

Terrorists have lost 1650 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/25/25:

- Personnel: 828 470 (+1650).

- Tanks: 9859 (+7).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20545 (+37).

- Artillery systems: 22309 (+14).

- RSVP: 1263.

- Air defense means: 1050.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23213 (+51).

- Cruise missiles: 3053 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35071 (+79).

- Special equipment: 3715.

