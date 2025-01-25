ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100903 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102077 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110063 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134202 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104306 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137238 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103831 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113478 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121773 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 75143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116734 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 48241 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 49625 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100912 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168522 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158178 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 34154 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 49625 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116734 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121773 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140880 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1650 occupants within a day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32497 views

Over the past day, the invaders lost 1650 soldiers, 7 tanks and 37 armored vehicles. Total enemy losses in manpower since the beginning of the war have reached 828,470.

Terrorists have lost 1650 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/25/25:

- Personnel: 828 470 (+1650).

- Tanks: 9859 (+7).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20545 (+37).

- Artillery systems: 22309 (+14).

- RSVP: 1263.

- Air defense means: 1050.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23213 (+51).

- Cruise missiles: 3053 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35071 (+79).

- Special equipment: 3715.

General Staff: more than half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector23.01.25, 08:31 • 103294 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

