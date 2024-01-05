Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy three enemy Buk SAMs in Donetsk sector

Over the past week, the Special Operations Forces destroyed three Russian Buk missile systems in the Donetsk sector. This was reported by the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that thanks to the professional actions of the Special Forces in the Donetsk sector, the enemy army lost three Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems with two 9C36 detection and targeting stations in a week.

The operators of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Forces detected and adjusted the fire of the missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces at enemy targets.

As a result of fire damage, one anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed, while two others were disabled and cannot be restored.

