Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed Russian "Strela-10" SAM with HIMARS fire

In the southern direction, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Arrow-10". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"While conducting reconnaissance in the southern direction, the crew of the UAV of the 73rd Maritime Center of the SSO discovered the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, which the enemy uses to observe and destroy air targets at low altitudes," the statement said.

It is reported that the SAF operators adjusted the HIMARS fire of the missile and artillery unit of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the enemy target.

"As a result of fire damage, the enemy's SAM was destroyed!" the statement said.

Addendum

