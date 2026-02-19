Ukrainian aircraft modelers won a full set of medals at the World Cup stages in free-flight models

$43.290.03
03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering DisinformationFebruary 19, 05:31 AM
General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 18February 19, 05:44 AM
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM
Ukrainian aircraft modelers won a full set of medals at the World Cup stages in free-flight models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukrainian aircraft modelers won a full set of medals at the World Cup stages in free-flight models in the USA. The competitions took place from February 6 to 16 in Lost Hills.

Ukrainian aircraft modelers won a full set of medals at the World Cup stages in free-flight models

Ukrainian aircraft modelers won "gold," "silver," and "bronze" at the World Cup stages for free-flying models in the USA. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian aircraft modelers won a full set of medals at the World Cup stages for free-flying models. The competitions took place from February 6 to 16 in Lost Hills (USA) with the participation of 89 athletes from 15 countries, including 5 Ukrainians," the ministry reported.

It is noted that Yuriy Hrushkovskyi (F1A) won "gold"; Artem Babenko (F1C) won "silver"; Mykola Kovalenko (F1B) won "bronze."

Recall

Ukraine will not boycott the 2026 Paralympics; Ukrainian Paralympians will compete. The decision regarding participation in the opening ceremony will be announced later.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

