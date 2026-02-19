Ukrainian aircraft modelers won a full set of medals at the World Cup stages in free-flight models

Ukrainian aircraft modelers won "gold," "silver," and "bronze" at the World Cup stages for free-flying models in the USA. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian aircraft modelers won a full set of medals at the World Cup stages for free-flying models. The competitions took place from February 6 to 16 in Lost Hills (USA) with the participation of 89 athletes from 15 countries, including 5 Ukrainians," the ministry reported.

It is noted that Yuriy Hrushkovskyi (F1A) won "gold"; Artem Babenko (F1C) won "silver"; Mykola Kovalenko (F1B) won "bronze."

