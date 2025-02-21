Ukrainian Air Force detects threat of missile attack from the south
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missiles from the south. An air alert has been declared in some regions, and people are being asked to take shelter.
Details
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missiles from the south.
In this regard, an air alert has been declared in a number of regions, and residents are urged to immediately go to shelters.
