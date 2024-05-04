Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroy 13 attack drones overnight

The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 13 "Shahed" militants in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions at night. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

It is noted that on the night of May 4, the enemy attacked with 13 Shahed-131/136 attack drones and four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. All launches were carried out from the Belgorod region of Russia.

As a result of combat operations, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 13 attack UAVs in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions.

