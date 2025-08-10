Ukrainian air defense destroyed 70 enemy UAVs and decoy drones overnight - Air Force

On the night of August 10 (from 23:00 on August 9), the enemy attacked with 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy attacked from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 70 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. - the message says.

The Air Force clarified that 30 UAV hits were recorded at 12 locations in the frontline regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 3 locations.

