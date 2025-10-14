Ukraine's U-21 youth national team lost to Croatia in Euro 2027 qualifiers

The Ukrainian youth football team (U-21) lost to the Croatian team in a qualifying match for the 2027 European Championship. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The opening minutes of the first half saw an even contest. However, the hosts gradually gained momentum and had at least two ideal opportunities to open the scoring, but the teams went into halftime scoreless - 0:0.

And at the beginning of the second half, the Croats' advantage materialized into a goal: Grgić proved to be the most skillful on the rebound - 1:0.

Despite the efforts of the "blue and yellows" and several dangerous chances they created, this goal turned out to be the only one in the match.

Thus, after three played matches, Ukraine, with 4 points, ranks third in Group H. Croatia has the same number of points but has played one less game. The Turkish national team is first with five points.

Recall

Earlier, the Ukrainian national football team secured its second consecutive victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Azerbaijan 2:1 in Krakow. The Ukrainians are in second place in Group D, three points behind France.

