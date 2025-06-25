$41.790.08
"Ukraine's security is Europe's security": in the Presidential Office they answered whether there is fatigue from the war in the West

Kyiv • UNN

 872 views

The Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, emphasized that the NATO summit clearly supported Ukraine as part of the pan-European security. According to him, talks about fatigue from Ukraine in the West are beneficial to Russia, and the West demonstrates its readiness for further support.

"Ukraine's security is Europe's security": in the Presidential Office they answered whether there is fatigue from the war in the West

At the NATO summit, clear support for Ukraine as part of the pan-European security was voiced. Talks about fatigue from Ukraine in the West are beneficial for Russia, while the West demonstrates its readiness for further support. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak in Instagram, reports UNN.

No, we clearly heard at the NATO summit that the issue of Ukraine's security = the security of Europe. We have excellent cooperation and investment in our defense industry, there are decisions on defense cooperation, there is NATO support, there is constructive work with the United States. When the thesis about fatigue is heard - the Russians love it very much, it is about a regional conflict 

- wrote Yermak.

He stressed that Russia's war with Ukraine is a confrontation between autocracies and the West.

And we clearly know and heard from the US leader that it is not excluded that Russia may want to encroach on something in Europe. There is no fatigue and it is not worth talking about it. Everyone is increasingly aware of the threat and no one is thinking about fatigue 

- added Yermak.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would like to get out of the war, it is a big problem for him.

