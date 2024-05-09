ukenru
Ukraine's path to EU accession will definitely be difficult - Metsola

Ukraine's path to EU accession will definitely be difficult - Metsola

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103383 views

Ukraine's path to EU accession will be difficult, but the European Parliament and the EU will help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure and economy because Ukraine is Europe and Europe is Ukraine, said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Ukraine's path to EU membership will certainly be difficult. Ukraine's path is unique in many ways because it is necessary to take into account the urgency of rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure and economy, but the European Parliament and the European Union will be ready to help. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola during her speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, UNN correspondent reports.

I am getting closer to Ukraine's future as a member of the European Parliament. This is the promise we made last December. It is a promise that the European Parliament has been working on since the very first days, and it is a promise that we will definitely keep. The path to accession will certainly be difficult, and the Ukrainian path is unique in many ways, because we need to take into account the urgency of rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure and economy, but the European Parliament and the EU will be ready to help

- Metzola said.

She noted that Ukraine is Europe, and Europe is Ukraine.

We will come back and rebuild together, because Ukraine is Europe, and Europe is Ukraine, and this is our partnership for victory

- Metzola added.

Addendum

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9.

In a speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has come close to the actual start of negotiations on joining the European Union by doing everything.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna called on EU partners to support the next step on Ukraine's path to EU accession by adopting a negotiating framework for Ukraine in June.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
roberta-metsolaRoberta Metsola
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

