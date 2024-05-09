Ukraine's path to EU accession will definitely be difficult - Metsola

Ukraine's path to EU membership will certainly be difficult. Ukraine's path is unique in many ways because it is necessary to take into account the urgency of rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure and economy, but the European Parliament and the European Union will be ready to help. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola during her speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, UNN correspondent reports.

She noted that Ukraine is Europe, and Europe is Ukraine.

We will come back and rebuild together, because Ukraine is Europe, and Europe is Ukraine, and this is our partnership for victory - Metzola added.

Addendum

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9.

In a speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has come close to the actual start of negotiations on joining the European Union by doing everything.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna called on EU partners to support the next step on Ukraine's path to EU accession by adopting a negotiating framework for Ukraine in June.