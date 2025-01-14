Ukraine's partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to reach peace with Russia quickly - Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga denied that Ukraine's partners are pressuring Ukraine to reach a quick peace with Russia. On the contrary, the partners are cooperating to achieve a just and lasting peace.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to quickly conclude peace with Russia, but rather cooperate to achieve a sustainable, comprehensive and lasting peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.
There is no pressure on us. It is very important not to manipulate the term peace. We are talking about a comprehensive, sustainable, inclusive, lasting peace for Ukraine. This is very important, this is a shared understanding of a just peace, so there is no pressure on us. We are working together with our allies to achieve this goal. On the contrary, we are exchanging ideas on how to strengthen Ukraine on the way to achieving a just peace, because this is a strategic interest of the transatlantic community, because this aggression is not only about Ukraine, but it is an attack on common values, on the way of life that Europe is used to, and we are defending it
Recall
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is ready to discuss how the parties can work together to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine during the visit of the Special Representative of the President-elect Keith Kellogg.