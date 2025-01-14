Ukraine's partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to reach peace with Russia quickly - Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to quickly conclude peace with Russia, but rather cooperate to achieve a sustainable, comprehensive and lasting peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.

There is no pressure on us. It is very important not to manipulate the term peace. We are talking about a comprehensive, sustainable, inclusive, lasting peace for Ukraine. This is very important, this is a shared understanding of a just peace, so there is no pressure on us. We are working together with our allies to achieve this goal. On the contrary, we are exchanging ideas on how to strengthen Ukraine on the way to achieving a just peace, because this is a strategic interest of the transatlantic community, because this aggression is not only about Ukraine, but it is an attack on common values, on the way of life that Europe is used to, and we are defending it