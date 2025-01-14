Ukraine's partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to reach peace with Russia quickly - Foreign Ministry

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Ukraine's partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to reach peace with Russia quickly - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine's partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to reach peace with Russia quickly - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga denied that Ukraine's partners are pressuring Ukraine to reach a quick peace with Russia. On the contrary, the partners are cooperating to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to quickly conclude peace with Russia, but rather cooperate to achieve a sustainable, comprehensive and lasting peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.

There is no pressure on us. It is very important not to manipulate the term peace. We are talking about a comprehensive, sustainable, inclusive, lasting peace for Ukraine. This is very important, this is a shared understanding of a just peace, so there is no pressure on us. We are working together with our allies to achieve this goal. On the contrary, we are exchanging ideas on how to strengthen Ukraine on the way to achieving a just peace, because this is a strategic interest of the transatlantic community, because this aggression is not only about Ukraine, but it is an attack on common values, on the way of life that Europe is used to, and we are defending it 

- Sibiga said at a press conference, answering the question whether Ukraine feels pressure from its partners to reach a quick agreement with Russia.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is ready to discuss how the parties can work together to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine during the visit of the Special Representative of the President-elect Keith Kellogg.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

