Ukraine's new truck market shrinks by 10% this year

The market for new trucks in Ukraine this year decreased by 10% compared to the same period last year, with a 29% drop in demand in June, the "Ukrautoprom" association reported on Friday, naming the bestsellers, writes UNN.

Details

"Last month, 856 new commercial vehicles (trucks and special purpose vehicles) were sold on the Ukrainian market," Ukrautoprom reports.

Compared to June last year, the demand for new commercial vehicles, as indicated, decreased by 29%.

The top 5 brands in the new commercial vehicle market last month included:

CITROEN – 152 units;

RENAULT – 107 units;

PEUGEOT – 70 units;

MERCEDES-BENZ – 60 units;

TOYOTA – 59 units.

"In total, since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian fleet of trucks and special purpose vehicles has been replenished with 5629 new vehicles, which is 10% less than in the same period last year," the report says.

