Ukraine's MFA reacts to provocative statements by Romanian presidential candidate: they are identical to Russian propaganda

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the provocative statements of Romanian presidential candidate Kalin Georjescu about Ukraine, emphasizing that such statements correspond to Russian propaganda, according to a commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi, published on Thursday, UNN reports.

"The statements of Romanian politician Calin Gheorgescu, which call into question the territorial integrity of our country, are a manifestation of extreme disrespect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it considers categorically unacceptable and condemns "revisionist statements or actions that encroach on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, contradict international norms, the UN Charter, and basic democratic values.

"Against the backdrop of such statements, Kalin Georgescu's attempts to position himself as an "independent" politician look absurd: the theses he voiced are completely identical to those of Russian propaganda, which indicates complete dependence on his masters in Moscow," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

"We are convinced that it is in the interests of Romania and the Romanian people to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in neighboring Ukraine, and to develop our two states in peace, security and prosperity for our people. We remind you that such a development is not part of the plans of the Kremlin and its puppets," the commentary reads.

"We appreciate that Romania and the Romanian people have been firmly supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against our country. We look forward to the further development of friendly Ukrainian-Romanian relations, which have the character of a strategic partnership, for the benefit of our two peoples," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ultra-nationalist, pro-Russian Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state." He believes that its "division" between neighboring countries is "inevitable."

