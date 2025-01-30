Ukraine's MFA reacts to provocative statements by Romanian presidential candidate: they are identical to Russian propaganda

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97453 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107527 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110468 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130820 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103636 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134850 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103755 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113422 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53891 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118865 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59823 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113493 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 80083 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130820 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166701 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156482 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24506 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113493 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118865 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140083 views
Ukraine's MFA reacts to provocative statements by Romanian presidential candidate: they are identical to Russian propaganda

Ukraine's MFA reacts to provocative statements by Romanian presidential candidate: they are identical to Russian propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27244 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the provocative statements by Romanian presidential candidate Kalin Georjescu about Ukraine. The Ministry emphasized that such statements contradict international norms and are in line with Russian propaganda.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the provocative statements of Romanian presidential candidate Kalin Georjescu about Ukraine, emphasizing that such statements correspond to Russian propaganda, according to a commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi, published on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The statements of Romanian politician Calin Gheorgescu, which call into question the territorial integrity of our country, are a manifestation of extreme disrespect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it considers categorically unacceptable and condemns "revisionist statements or actions that encroach on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, contradict international norms, the UN Charter, and basic democratic values.

"Against the backdrop of such statements, Kalin Georgescu's attempts to position himself as an "independent" politician look absurd: the theses he voiced are completely identical to those of Russian propaganda, which indicates complete dependence on his masters in Moscow," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

"We are convinced that it is in the interests of Romania and the Romanian people to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in neighboring Ukraine, and to develop our two states in peace, security and prosperity for our people. We remind you that such a development is not part of the plans of the Kremlin and its puppets," the commentary reads.

"We appreciate that Romania and the Romanian people have been firmly supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against our country. We look forward to the further development of friendly Ukrainian-Romanian relations, which have the character of a strategic partnership, for the benefit of our two peoples," the Foreign Ministry said.

Previously

The ultra-nationalist, pro-Russian Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state." He believes that its "division" between neighboring countries is "inevitable." 

NSDC comments on Romanian presidential candidate's statement about Ukraine30.01.25, 13:07 • 36025 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

