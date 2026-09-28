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Ukraine's local budgets received a quarter more revenue from tourism than last year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Local budgets received UAH 269.9 million in tourist tax revenue—23% more than last year. In four communities, revenues increased by 60%.

Ukraine's local budgets received a quarter more revenue from tourism than last year

Ukrainian communities continue to increase tourism revenues. Over the first eight months of this year, UAH 269.9 million in tourist tax was paid into local budgets. This is 23% more than during the same period last year. At that time, revenues amounted to UAH 219.5 million. This was reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The largest tourist tax revenues were recorded in regions with the most active tourist centers. In particular:

  • Kyiv – UAH 53.8 million;
    • Lviv region – UAH 52.5 million;
      • Ivano-Frankivsk region – UAH 38.2 million;
        • Zakarpattia region – UAH 27.5 million.

          It is noted that the funds received are part of local budget revenues, while the dynamics of their inflows make it possible to assess the activity of the tourism sector and its contribution to the financial resources of the territories.

          The positive revenue dynamics are also the result of joint efforts by the State Tax Service and territorial communities to improve the administration of the tourist tax.

          A pilot project to improve the administration of the tourist tax in four communities in the Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions, launched by the State Tax Service in April this year, demonstrated its effectiveness. The declared tourist tax amounts in the participating communities increased by 60%.

          The new tool makes it possible to obtain both an overall picture of tourist tax revenues across Ukraine and detailed information by regions, territorial communities, types of taxpayers, and types of economic activity

          - they added.

          Recall

          As UNN previously wrote, during the first four months of 2026, local budgets received UAH 112 million in tourist tax. Lviv region and Kyiv were the leaders in terms of revenue.

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyEconomy
          Chernivtsi Oblast
          Lviv Oblast
          State Tax Service of Ukraine
          Khmelnytskyi Oblast
          Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
          Zakarpattia Oblast
          Ukraine
          Kyiv