Ukraine's integration into the EU is at the center of our efforts - von der Leyen

Ukraine's integration into the European Union is at the center of the EU's efforts. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the Crimean Platform summit, an UNN correspondent reports .

Ukraine's integration into the European Union is at the center of our efforts. This summer, official accession negotiations were launched - a historic step. Ukraine is joining a big family that will always be on your side - said von der Leyen.

According to her, the EU has already provided over €118 billion in support to Ukraine.

With funding from the Ukraine Facility guaranteed until 2027, there is still much to come ,” said von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine aims to be ready to join the EU by the end of 2025, but emphasized that this process should be part of a just peace.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a phone conversation with EU diplomat Josep Borrell to reaffirm the strong partnership between Ukraine and the EU.