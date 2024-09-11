Ukraine's integration into the EU is at the center of our efforts - von der Leyen

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119992 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122808 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200457 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154668 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153431 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143186 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199367 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112447 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187983 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105107 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 76257 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 47369 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 57706 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 86711 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 64931 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200457 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199367 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187983 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214703 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202762 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18502 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150356 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149568 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153622 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144532 views
Ukraine's integration into the EU is at the center of our efforts - von der Leyen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19409 views

The President of the European Commission announced the start of official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. The EU has already provided over €118 billion in support to Ukraine, guaranteeing further funding until 2027.

Ukraine's integration into the European Union is at the center of the EU's efforts. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the Crimean Platform summit, an UNN correspondent reports  .

Ukraine's integration into the European Union is at the center of our efforts. This summer, official accession negotiations were launched - a historic step. Ukraine is joining a big family that will always be on your side

-  said von der Leyen.

According to her, the EU has already provided over €118 billion in support to Ukraine.

With funding from the Ukraine Facility guaranteed until 2027, there is still much to come

 ,” said von der Leyen.

AddendumAddendum

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine aims to be ready to join the EU by the end of 2025, but emphasized that this process should be part of a just peace.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a phone conversation with EU diplomat Josep Borrell to reaffirm the strong partnership between Ukraine and the EU.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics

