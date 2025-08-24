Ukraine's Independence Day and Falling Star Day: What else is celebrated on August 24

Today, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, and the world celebrates Falling Star Day, UNN reports.

Ukraine's Independence Day

Today, August 24, Ukrainians celebrate the 34th anniversary of the state's Independence. And for the fourth time in a row, the celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day takes place against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion.

On August 24, 1991, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine by a majority of votes, and at dawn on February 24, 2022, Russia, grossly violating all norms of international law, launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. And it was then, at dawn on February 24, when Ukrainian cities shuddered from missile strikes and enemy tanks rolled across our land, that the true countdown of our Independence, gained in battles, began.

Falling Star Day

Falling Star Day has become an annual tradition for stargazers, nature enthusiasts, and anyone who believes in the power of wishes. It's a day to enjoy the beauty of the universe, look at the night sky, and let your imagination run wild.

World Topless Day

Topless Day is an annual event that supports women's right to go topless in public. The day's goal is gender equality, and depending on the location, celebrating this day is either a celebration or an act of protest. In cities where toplessness is legal, this day encourages women to exercise their right to do so. In cities where toplessness is prohibited, this day encourages women to assert their constitutional right to go topless.

The event is held on the Sunday closest to August 26, the date of Women's Equality Day, a holiday that marks the anniversary of the implementation of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. "Go Topless" Day was founded in 2007 and first took place in 2008.

Birthday of potato chips

The inventor of chips is believed to be the American chef George Crum. Thinly sliced and fried in a large amount of oil, potatoes quickly gained popularity in the United States.

For the first time as fast food, chips were sold on the street by entrepreneur William Tappenden from the American city of Cleveland in 1890, wrapping them in paper bags. And in 1926, chip manufacturers supplied them in waxed paper packages, which contributed to longer storage and transportation over long distances.

International Strange Music Day

Every year on this day, August 24, International Strange Music Day is celebrated, which encourages listeners and musicians to go out of their way and experience something new.

Religious holidays

The 11th Sunday after Pentecost is dedicated to the theme of forgiveness, which stems from the parable of the merciful king who forgave his servant's debts, but then did not allow him to be merciful to another servant. On this day, the Church calls Christians to mutual forgiveness, because we receive forgiveness of sins from God to the extent that we ourselves forgive others.

