Breast cancer: the Shalimov Institute told when patients should immediately consult a mammologist

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer worldwide. The National Scientific Center of surgery and transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov reminded about the importance of regular visits to the mammologist, and also told under what conditions you should contact the doctor immediately, reports UNN.

According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer worldwide. In 2022, more than 2.3 million new cases of this disease were registered, of which 670 thousand were fatal.

This disease is not only a socio-economic problem, but also intimately related to the psychoemotional state of a woman.

The current development of science, medicine, and surgery in particular has changed the paradigm in the treatment of breast cancer. The era of radical treatment has been debunked by a number of large evidence-based studies in oncology. Modern knowledge allows us not only to cure our patients, but also to do it aesthetically.

A prerequisite for successful treatment is an integrated approach, which is exactly what was introduced in the conditions of the A. A. Shalimov National Research Center.

The medical institution reminded that it is extremely important not to neglect your health, this is especially true in today's difficult and stressful situations. Because early detection and consultation with a mammologist is a prerequisite for successful treatment. It is worth visiting a mammologist 1 time a year before the age of 40 and performing a mammogram 1 time a year after the age of 40.

However, it is worth remembering that only a specialized consultation with a mammologist can determine the correct and evidence-based program of individual routine examination.

Also, the Center for Surgery and Transplantology named after O.O. Shalimov told when you should immediately contact a mammologist:

- spotting from the nipple (red, brown);

- any changes on the side of the nipple that you have not noticed before (deformity, ulceration, retraction, etc.)

- detection of a seal or neoplasm in the mammary gland;

- any changes in the armpit area;

- the appearance of breast asymmetry;

- cases of breast or ovarian cancer in your family.

"Having the skills of plastic and oncosurgery by one specialist allows you to get not only an attractive result of surgical treatment of breast diseases, but also to improve the patient's appearance. This approach does not disrupt the usual active and social life of a woman, moreover, it improves the emotional state, which has an extremely positive effect on the process of further treatment," the medical institution concluded.