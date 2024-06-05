Breast cancer: the Shalimov Institute told when patients should immediately consult a mammologist

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 60934 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137748 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142906 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170827 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147599 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218175 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204808 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 45303 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 59480 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108188 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 41198 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103852 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218175 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230948 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218192 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 7189 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103852 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108188 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157945 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156752 views
Actual
Breast cancer: the Shalimov Institute told when patients should immediately consult a mammologist

Breast cancer: the Shalimov Institute told when patients should immediately consult a mammologist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16332 views

Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.3 million new cases and 670,000 deaths in 2022. The National Research Center for surgery and transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov emphasizes the importance of regular visits to the mammologist and immediate consultation in case of any changes in the breast or a family history of breast or ovarian cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer worldwide. The National Scientific Center of surgery and transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov reminded about the importance of regular visits to the mammologist, and also told under what conditions you should contact the doctor immediately, reports UNN.

Details

According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer worldwide. In 2022, more than 2.3 million new cases of this disease were registered, of which 670 thousand were fatal.

This disease is not only a socio-economic problem, but also intimately related to the psychoemotional state of a woman.

The current development of science, medicine, and surgery in particular has changed the paradigm in the treatment of breast cancer. The era of radical treatment has been debunked by a number of large evidence-based studies in oncology. Modern knowledge allows us not only to cure our patients, but also to do it aesthetically.

A prerequisite for successful treatment is an integrated approach, which is exactly what was introduced in the conditions of the A. A. Shalimov National Research Center.

The medical institution reminded that it is extremely important not to neglect your health, this is especially true in today's difficult and stressful situations. Because early detection and consultation with a mammologist is a prerequisite for successful treatment. It is worth visiting a mammologist 1 time a year before the age of 40 and performing a mammogram 1 time a year after the age of 40.

However, it is worth remembering that only a specialized consultation with a mammologist can determine the correct and evidence-based program of individual routine examination.

Also, the Center for Surgery and Transplantology named after O.O. Shalimov told when you should immediately contact a mammologist:

- spotting from the nipple (red, brown);

- any changes on the side of the nipple that you have not noticed before (deformity, ulceration, retraction, etc.)

- detection of a seal or neoplasm in the mammary gland;

- any changes in the armpit area;

- the appearance of breast asymmetry;

- cases of breast or ovarian cancer in your family.

"Having the skills of plastic and oncosurgery by one specialist allows you to get not only an attractive result of surgical treatment of breast diseases, but also to improve the patient's appearance. This approach does not disrupt the usual active and social life of a woman, moreover, it improves the emotional state, which has an extremely positive effect on the process of further treatment," the medical institution concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Health
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization

Contact us about advertising