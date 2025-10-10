Ukraine's GDP growth in September-October will reach 3-4%, while in Russia it is approaching zero - minister

Ukraine's GDP will grow by 3-4% in September-October, while in Russia it is approaching zero, said Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev during the question hour to the government in parliament on Friday, writes UNN.

Regarding current trends in GDP development. According to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Economy, in August, GDP growth, August-25 to August-24, was recorded at more than 5 percent, approximately 5.3 - Sobolev noted.

He named increased activity in construction, processing industry and agriculture as the main impulses.

You will see such increased growth in the second half of this year. And this will very characteristically distinguish us from the fact that in Russia, growth slows down every month and will reach almost 0 percent, while we will have 3, 4 percent growth throughout September and October, due to various factors, but the fact that we are standing strong - the minister noted.

He also commented on the World Bank's forecast.

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026

"Of course, the fact that the war continues affects the change in forecasts. Usually, when the World Bank made its forecasts, it assumed the end of the war this year, and therefore there was higher growth next year. When these forecasts are revised, they accordingly reduce growth to a realistic level, as we estimate. The Ministry of Economy estimates next year's growth at approximately 2.5 percent, and we maintain this forecast," the minister said.