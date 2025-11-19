$42.070.02
Ukraine's EU accession process is not blocked - European Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The European Commission plans to continue negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU at the working group level, even without the unanimous support of all member states. The Hungarian veto will not affect the overall decision, although the opening of negotiating clusters is currently not possible.

Ukraine's EU accession process is not blocked - European Commissioner

The European Commission plans to continue accession talks with Ukraine at the working group level, even if not all member states unanimously support the process. At the same time, the Hungarian veto will not affect the overall decision-making. This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, as reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that currently, the opening of negotiation clusters with Ukraine is impossible due to the veto of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. However, the European Commissioner is convinced that "the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU is not blocked."

We are blocked in the decision-making process, but the technical part is ongoing, and we hope that soon the work in expert groups will be accelerated, and we will be able to do the same as we would if all clusters were officially opened.

- said Kos.

At the same time, she emphasized that "neither Ukrainians nor Moldovans need Orbán to continue reforms."

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is actively preparing for EU accession talks, with the support of 26 member states and working to change Hungary's position. Deputy Prime Minister Kachka stated that all six clusters will be ready for opening by the end of November, and completing negotiations by 2028 is a realistic goal.

The European Commission presented its annual Enlargement Package, noting Ukraine's progress in key reforms and fulfilling the conditions for opening negotiation clusters. The Commission believes that accelerating the pace of reforms, especially regarding the rule of law, is necessary to achieve Ukraine's ambitious goal of accession by the end of 2028.

