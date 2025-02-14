A primitive attempt to organize an "alibi" to continue future special operations is the meaning of the statements of the Russian Federation's military about the alleged organization of attacks on representatives of the so-called Russian opposition. This is stated in a statement by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov to The Insider, which is also indicated in the post of the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The statement by the foreign intelligence service of the aggressor state of Russia about Ukraine's alleged preparations for attacks on representatives of the so-called Russian opposition abroad is nothing more than a primitive attempt to organize at least some kind of alibi for future special operations of the Russian special services in third countries and countries of the free world. - informs the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with reference to representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

"The lies of the Russian special services are a primitive attempt to create an alibi for future special operations abroad," Andriy Yusov said in a commentary to The Insider.

A Russian court has arrested in absentia multiple world chess champion Garry Kasparov and three other opposition figures, accusing them of leading a terrorist community, financing terrorist activities and justifying terrorism.

The GUR confirmed the destruction of two Valdai radar systems in Dolgoprudny near Moscow. The systems were designed to detect UAVs and protect the airspace of the Russian capital.

A massive march of the Russian opposition took place in Berlin with demands to stop the war and remove Putin. Between 1,500 and 7,000 participants took part in the protest, including Ukrainians.