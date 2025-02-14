Ukraine's DIU exposes Russian fakes about “Ukrainian preparation of attacks on Russian opposition”

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ukraine's DIU exposes Russian fakes about “Ukrainian preparation of attacks on Russian opposition”

Kyiv  •  UNN

GUR representative Andriy Yusov called the statements of the Russian SVR about Ukraine's preparations for attacks on oppositionists a primitive attempt to create an alibi. Russia is trying to justify future special operations on the territory of third countries.

A primitive attempt to organize an "alibi" to continue future special operations is the meaning of the statements of the Russian Federation's military about the alleged organization of attacks on representatives of the so-called Russian opposition. This is stated in a statement by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov to The Insider, which is also indicated in the post of the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The statement by the foreign intelligence service of the aggressor state of Russia about Ukraine's alleged preparations for attacks on representatives of the so-called Russian opposition abroad is nothing more than a primitive attempt to organize at least some kind of alibi for future special operations of the Russian special services in third countries and countries of the free world. 

- informs the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with reference to representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.
"The lies of the Russian special services are a primitive attempt to create an alibi for future special operations abroad," Andriy Yusov said in a commentary to The Insider.

Recall

A Russian court has arrested in absentia multiple world chess champion Garry Kasparov and three other opposition figures, accusing them of leading a terrorist community, financing terrorist activities and justifying terrorism.

The GUR confirmed the destruction of two Valdai radar systems in Dolgoprudny near Moscow. The systems were designed to detect UAVs and protect the airspace of the Russian capital.

A massive march of the Russian opposition took place in Berlin with demands to stop the war and remove Putin. Between 1,500 and 7,000 participants took part in the protest, including Ukrainians.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

