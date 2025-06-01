Ukraine will present a roadmap for peaceful settlement in Istanbul - Reuters

The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul will present a proposed roadmap for achieving sustainable peace. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

It is reported that the proposed roadmap begins with a complete ceasefire for a period of at least 30 days, followed by the return of all prisoners held by each side and Ukrainian children taken to territory controlled by Russia, and then a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to this plan, Moscow and Kyiv - with the participation of the United States and Europe - will work to agree on the terms on which they can agree on a complete cessation of the three-year war.

According to reports, the framework of Ukrainian terms of a peace agreement, outlined in the document seen by Reuters, largely coincides with the terms previously put forward by Kyiv.

These include the absence of restrictions on Ukraine's military power after the conclusion of a peace agreement, the absence of international recognition of Russia's sovereignty over parts of Ukraine captured by Moscow's troops, and reparations for Ukraine.

The document also states that the current location of the front line will be the starting point for negotiations on territory.

The media notes that these conditions differ significantly from the demands that Russia has publicly made in the past few weeks.

