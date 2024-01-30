Ukraine will not catch up with Russia in conventional arms production - Kamyshyn

Ukraine will not be able to catch up with Russia in conventional arms production. It is necessary to use advanced technologies to find a new approach. This was stated by Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn to TIME magazine, reports UNN.

Details

As TIME writes, the task before Kamyshyn is enormous. Not only will he have to breathe life into Ukraine's dying factories - in some cases, he will also have to reconfigure them for entirely new purposes.

"No matter how many conventional weapons we produce, we cannot catch up with Russia. We need to use advanced technologies to find a new approach," Kamyshyn said.

He compared this challenge to the story of David and Goliath, which is constantly repeating itself, and where each new stage of the war forces Ukraine to find a new slingshot.

TIME says the achievements so far have been impressive. After the invasion, Ukrainian engineers tested new missiles and began mass-producing combat drones. Using an old American missile, the Ukrainians have customized a system that allows them to shoot down Russian planes cheaply. They also began welding pieces of metal into giant rakes to make their way through enemy minefields.

TIME states that Ukraine's biggest challenge in the coming months will be attracting foreign partners to the Ukrainian arms industry and obtaining the licenses necessary to manufacture and repair Western weapons.

"Our model used to be: give it to us. Now our model will be: let's do it together," Kamyshyn said.

Supplement

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, has stated that Ukraine's armed forces need key military capabilities and technology to break out of positional warfare.