Ukraine will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if he secures ceasefire - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that US President Donald Trump wants to achieve a ceasefire. He added that if the American leader succeeds, Ukraine will nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. He said this during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

I think President Trump wants us to be at the negotiating table, and we have supported this track. I think he really wants a ceasefire and an end to the war. I believe that this was his goal from the very beginning. - said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that today the Russian leader Vladimir Putin personally fears a ceasefire.

He added that the very fact of achieving a ceasefire would encourage peace talks, which would be a great achievement.

The plan to end the war will not be simple, but it is still definitely a path. And if Trump gives the world, and above all Ukrainians, the opportunity for such a ceasefire, then yes, he should be nominated for the Nobel Prize. We will nominate him from Ukraine. - emphasized Zelenskyy.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated about the dialogue with Trump and his team and that the American president understands that Putin is lying to him.