Ukraine will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if he secures ceasefire - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he secures a ceasefire. Zelenskyy believes that Trump seeks to end the war, while Putin fears a ceasefire.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that US President Donald Trump wants to achieve a ceasefire. He added that if the American leader succeeds, Ukraine will nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. He said this during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.
I think President Trump wants us to be at the negotiating table, and we have supported this track. I think he really wants a ceasefire and an end to the war. I believe that this was his goal from the very beginning.
The President noted that today the Russian leader Vladimir Putin personally fears a ceasefire.
He added that the very fact of achieving a ceasefire would encourage peace talks, which would be a great achievement.
The plan to end the war will not be simple, but it is still definitely a path. And if Trump gives the world, and above all Ukrainians, the opportunity for such a ceasefire, then yes, he should be nominated for the Nobel Prize. We will nominate him from Ukraine.
Recall
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated about the dialogue with Trump and his team and that the American president understands that Putin is lying to him.