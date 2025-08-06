Ukraine will be covered by an atmospheric front from Western Europe: what surprises will the weather bring on August 6 6 August 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine on August 6. Short-term rains with thunderstorms, hail, and squalls will occur in the west, north, and center.
On Wednesday, August 6, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, the weather in the western, northern, and most central regions will be determined by an atmospheric front moving from Western Europe: short-term rains accompanied by thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squally winds, will pass here.
Warm weather will persist in most regions, hot in the south of the country, only in the western regions the daytime temperature will decrease. In the western regions 18-23°, in the northern and Vinnytsia regions 24-29°, in the rest of the territory 30-34°, in the southern part in places severe heat 35-37°
In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Wednesday, with possible rain and thunderstorms. Air temperature - 26-28°.
World Day for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and Day of Gratitude to Agricultural Workers: what else is celebrated on August 606.08.25, 06:37 • 1084 views