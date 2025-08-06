Ukraine will be covered by an atmospheric front from Western Europe: what surprises will the weather bring on August 6 6 August 2025

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 56247 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 57488 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 119404 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 76255 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 143531 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 63378 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 48392 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42195 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 127181 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135386 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.6m/s
74%
751mm
Popular news
Odesa region: Pushkin monument dismantled in BolhradAugust 5, 07:32 PM • 5022 views
Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"August 5, 09:58 PM • 10309 views
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 10573 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successor11:27 PM • 6094 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNS12:56 AM • 6530 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 56230 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 119385 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 125065 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 143517 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 127174 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
United Arab Emirates
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 71516 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 92396 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 83502 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 86311 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 387141 views
Actual
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8

Ukraine will be covered by an atmospheric front from Western Europe: what surprises will the weather bring on August 6 6 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

Warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine on August 6. Short-term rains with thunderstorms, hail, and squalls will occur in the west, north, and center.

Ukraine will be covered by an atmospheric front from Western Europe: what surprises will the weather bring on August 6

On Wednesday, August 6, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in the western, northern, and most central regions will be determined by an atmospheric front moving from Western Europe: short-term rains accompanied by thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squally winds, will pass here.

Warm weather will persist in most regions, hot in the south of the country, only in the western regions the daytime temperature will decrease. In the western regions 18-23°, in the northern and Vinnytsia regions 24-29°, in the rest of the territory 30-34°, in the southern part in places severe heat 35-37°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Wednesday, with possible rain and thunderstorms. Air temperature - 26-28°.

World Day for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and Day of Gratitude to Agricultural Workers: what else is celebrated on August 606.08.25, 06:37 • 1084 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv