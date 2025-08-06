Today, June 6, the world celebrates the World Day for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the Day of Gratitude to Agricultural Workers. Christians also celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ, writes UNN.

Day of Gratitude to Agricultural Workers

This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of the work performed by agricultural workers. It is a special occasion to honor and thank these people who work tirelessly, often in difficult conditions, to provide food and fresh produce to others.

World Day for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (Hiroshima Day)

On the sixth day of August 1945, the whole world heard shocking news. For the first time in history, the United States demonstrated the terrible destructive power of nuclear weapons by dropping an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. A few days later, the same fate befell another city – Nagasaki. More than 300,000 people died or went missing then. These events led to the emergence of a movement for the prohibition of nuclear weapons.

International Day "Doctors of the World for Peace"

This day is also associated with the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is a kind of protest against nuclear weapons. This day not only reminds humanity of the terrible tragedy of the past but also unites medical workers around the world in the fight against war.

Transfiguration of the Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ

The Transfiguration of the Lord Jesus Christ is an event when Jesus appeared in divine glory before his disciples on Mount Tabor. The symbolism of the Transfiguration reflects the spiritual transformation of a person through repentance, confession, and spiritual improvement. The holiday is also associated with the consecration of the fruits of the new harvest. This symbolizes the renewal of nature and the human spirit.

