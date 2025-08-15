$41.510.09
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 32783 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 48101 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 44461 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 32283 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 35436 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 50098 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 165032 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 88148 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 85819 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 75500 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
756mm
"Ukraine wants peace, but not at any cost" - EU Ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The EU Representative in Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, emphasized that decisions about Ukraine's future must be made with its participation and with security guarantees from allies. She also noted that Russia continues to attack civilians, despite hopes for a ceasefire.

"Ukraine wants peace, but not at any cost" - EU Ambassador

On the eve of the planned summit involving Trump and Putin in Alaska, the European Union Representative to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, reminded that key decisions about the future of our state must be made only with Ukraine's participation and with security guarantees from allies. This was written by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Ambassador emphasized that while the world hopes for ceasefire agreements, Russia continues to attack civilians. The most striking example was the tragedy in the Kherson region, which occurred on the evening of August 14.

Yesterday evening in Kherson region. Seven killed. Nine wounded. Over 100 destroyed houses. And as rescuers were removing bodies, a Russian drone struck again, wounding three officers

- Maternova noted.

She also noted that the Ukrainian people, despite daily shelling, destruction, and losses, demonstrate resilience and readiness to fight for their freedom. Ukraine continues to defend its territory for the 1257th day, although at the beginning of the invasion, only a few days of resistance were predicted.

I sincerely hope that the US and President Trump will remember this tomorrow. In the name of today's Ukrainian victims and all others killed as a result of Russian attacks

- she emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during his participation in a video conference with European allies, "clearly stated" that he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Donald Trump
European Union
Kherson Oblast
United States
Ukraine