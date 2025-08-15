"Ukraine wants peace, but not at any cost" - EU Ambassador

On the eve of the planned summit involving Trump and Putin in Alaska, the European Union Representative to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, reminded that key decisions about the future of our state must be made only with Ukraine's participation and with security guarantees from allies. This was written by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Ambassador emphasized that while the world hopes for ceasefire agreements, Russia continues to attack civilians. The most striking example was the tragedy in the Kherson region, which occurred on the evening of August 14.

Yesterday evening in Kherson region. Seven killed. Nine wounded. Over 100 destroyed houses. And as rescuers were removing bodies, a Russian drone struck again, wounding three officers - Maternova noted.

She also noted that the Ukrainian people, despite daily shelling, destruction, and losses, demonstrate resilience and readiness to fight for their freedom. Ukraine continues to defend its territory for the 1257th day, although at the beginning of the invasion, only a few days of resistance were predicted.

I sincerely hope that the US and President Trump will remember this tomorrow. In the name of today's Ukrainian victims and all others killed as a result of Russian attacks - she emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during his participation in a video conference with European allies, "clearly stated" that he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.