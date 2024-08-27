Ukraine used F-16s during Russia's latest massive attack - Zelensky

During the massive Russian strike, Ukraine used F-16s to shoot down missiles. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

F-16s are a very good result. We haven't talked about it much, but as part of this massive missile attack, thanks to the F-16s, we shot down some missiles, - Zelensky says.

Recall

Defense Minister Umerov statedthat all weapons received by Ukraine were accompanied by significant difficulties. He expressed his misunderstanding of the restrictions on the use of weapons and emphasized Ukraine's compliance with international rules of warfare.